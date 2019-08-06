'Captain Marvel' star Gemma Chan is in discussions to join the cast of 'The Eternals', which could see her portray two different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gemma Chan is in talks to join 'The Eternals'.
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star is no stranger to a Marvel movie after portraying Minn-Erva in 'Captain Marvel', and she is expected to join forces with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden on the upcoming motion picture.
However, sources have indicated she may play an entirely different character.
Should she sign up to the movie, it could mark one of the first times a star has taken on two different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Chan would also appear alongside Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani in the movie, which will follow fictional species the Eternals, who are offshoots of the evolutionary process and were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.
Scarlett Johansson - who is getting her own 'Black Widow' film - recently admitted she is delighted Jolie has followed in her footsteps by joining the MCU.
She said: ''It was amazing. I mean, there's a lot of women that I hugely admire - Angelina, Salma ... Rachel, Tessa ... Natalie. It's bananas. I think it's very exciting.
''I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time.''
Rachel Weisz will appear in Johansson's 'Black Widow' film, and Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest Jane Foster in the first two 'Thor' films, will star as a female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Simon is a timid, uncharismatic and largely forgettable man who doesn't seem to be getting...
Simon is already running the risk of seeing his life crash and burn around him,...