Gemma Chan is in talks to join 'The Eternals'.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star is no stranger to a Marvel movie after portraying Minn-Erva in 'Captain Marvel', and she is expected to join forces with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden on the upcoming motion picture.

However, sources have indicated she may play an entirely different character.

Should she sign up to the movie, it could mark one of the first times a star has taken on two different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Chan would also appear alongside Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani in the movie, which will follow fictional species the Eternals, who are offshoots of the evolutionary process and were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.

Scarlett Johansson - who is getting her own 'Black Widow' film - recently admitted she is delighted Jolie has followed in her footsteps by joining the MCU.

She said: ''It was amazing. I mean, there's a lot of women that I hugely admire - Angelina, Salma ... Rachel, Tessa ... Natalie. It's bananas. I think it's very exciting.

''I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time.''

Rachel Weisz will appear in Johansson's 'Black Widow' film, and Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest Jane Foster in the first two 'Thor' films, will star as a female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.