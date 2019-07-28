Gemma Chan has ''worked hard'' to mask her nervousness.

The 36-year-old actress - who starred in 2018's 'Crazy Rich Asians' - has claimed that in spite of working in the movie business, she is naturally ''shy''.

She shared: ''People don't believe it, but I'm naturally quite shy. I've had to work really hard to mask that, not appear anxious or nervous.''

Despite her rise to fame, Gemma remains anxious when she takes to the red carpet.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper, she explained: ''I've nearly fainted before, because you don't realise you're not breathing and all of the flashes start going off in your face.''

The actress explained that she's developed an alter ego, much like Beyonce's Sasha Fierce, in order to combat her own nerves.

She said: ''In character I feel like I can do anything, really. That's part of what attracted me to acting.

''But if you ask me to make a speech as me, I find that so difficult. I hate my own birthday, I hate being the centre of attention.''

Meanwhile, Gemma previously slammed the ''unrealistic'' pressure on women.

The actress believes society places ''crazy'' expectations on women and girls across the world.

She said: ''I think it's crazy how getting pregnant is drilled into you as the worst thing that could happen to you when you're a teenager or in your early 20s.

''Then suddenly when you got your mid-30s, the message is that you're running out of time.

''You essentially have a few years where you're supposed to meet the right person, settle down and start a family.

''I think that can be quite unrealistic.''