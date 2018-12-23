Gemma Arterton sees her movies as an ''experiment'' and is always looking for ''complex'' characters that stretch her.
Gemma Arterton sees her movies as an ''experiment''.
The 'Escape' actress views her career as a ''creative adventure'' and she's always on the lookout for ''complex'' characters to portray in order to see how far she can push herself.
She said: ''It is all about the complexities of a character.
''Every time I do a project now, it's a creative adventure, an experiment in seeing what I can do.''
Though Gemma does a lot of research for her roles, she knows ultimately her performance is down to something inside of her.
She explained in a recent interview: ''I can have all that technical information in my brain and yet in the end it's going to be something that comes through me.''
The 32-year-old actress has served as a producer on her last three movies and is keen to move into directing, and she loves being a supporter of ERA (Equal Representation for Actresses).
She said: ''It's what we are all striving for: making great parts for women and giving women directors and writers more voice.''
Gemma recently revealed that she felt ''inspired'' by her late grandmother, Helen, who took her own life eight years ago after feeling ''suffocated'' by domestic life, wile making 'The Escape'.
She said: ''My mother would be on set with me and say, 'You know this is your grandmother's story.' But it's a universal story about a woman who's fighting to breathe while being choked and escaping from her happy life.
''It's a fragile subject and very personal to me. There's so much of me in it, it really came from inside me and then shooting in Gravesend, it's like a mirror of what my life could have been had I never left maybe?''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Martin Joubert is a French baker living in Normandy who has a deep passion for...
Utterly bonkers, this movie confounds any attempt to categorise it, blending comedy, romance, horror and...
Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) is just a normal guy. Well, that might not be totally correct...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Nearly 20 years after Interview With the Vampire, Neil Jordan returns to the genre to...
Clara and Eleanor are a mother and daughter, born two centuries ago as vampires and...
Made in Germany, this raucous adventure merrily refuses to follow the usual Hollywood route of...
By focussing on the emotional bleakness in this story, writer-director Williams manages to find some...
Fifteen years later, Hansel and Gretel are still suffering from the traumatic effects of a...