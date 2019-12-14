Gemma Arterton's partner is ''amazing''.

The 'King's Man' star is in a relationship with Rory Keenan - who she is rumoured to have married earlier this year - and loves the fact the 'War & Peace' actor is so supportive towards her ambitions

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''He's amazing because he believes in me.''

The 33-year-old actress and her partner have added to their household with the addition of a dog, a cocker spaniel named Luca, which she described as a ''silly creature''.

She gushed: ''He's just a bundle of joy - the most loving, sweet-natured, silly creature. Rory and I call him our first-born son.''

Gemma is ''into spirituality'' and has beliefs in a ''higher'' power, and she admitted she would be sad if life on earth was the end of everything.

She said: ''I don't have a religion but I'm into spirituality. I definitely like the idea there's something else, and who knows what that is?

''I think I'd feel saddened to think this is it.''

Meanwhile, 'Summerland' actress is keen to direct one day, but not in the near future as she wants to make sure she finds the right project.

She explained: ''It takes up so much of your life and it's all on your shoulders, so when I do direct, it's got to be something I'm going to fight for - a story I believe in 200 per cent.

''Those kinds of projects don't come along very often... [And] I do really love acting - I wouldn't want to stop doing it, ever.''

Gemma also opened up on the state of the film industry, and insisted it's in a much better place than it was in the past.

She added: ''I think the film industry has definitely changed for the better - it's generally very supportive.

''I've always said, the only reason women are pitted against each other is because they have fewer opportunities, so they feel threatened.

''There's more opportunity today, and in my experience, when there are lots of women together in a crew or cast, it's great.''