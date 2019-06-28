Gemma Arterton says her 'Kingsman: The Great Game' character ''runs things'' in the film.

The 33-year-old actress plays Polly the Nanny in Matthew Vaughn's forthcoming prequel film and although details of the role are sparse, Gemma has teased that her alter ego is ''incredibly quick and smart'' and takes charge of the other characters ''from the get go''.

Speaking in the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column, she said: ''She's a mysterious character and from the get-go we see that she kind of runs things in the house. Polly's incredibly quick and smart.''

The 'Quantum of Solace' star went on to compare Polly to a ''rock 'n' roll'' version of Mary Poppins and commented that the film is a ''study of aristocracy'' as her character and Alison Steadman's are the only ones from working class backgrounds.

She said: ''I remember saying to Matthew how strong Polly is - she's funny, and a bit different. Mary Poppins but more rock 'n' roll.

''These characters who have working-class backgrounds - and nearly everyone else is upper class. It's a study of aristocracy really.''

Director Matthew, 48, cannot heap enough praise on 'Clash of the Titans' star Gemma and believes she deserves more recognition for her talent as she's one of the ''best'' actresses working at the moment.

He said: ''She's one of our best actresses I don't understand why she isn't a bigger star.''

'Kingsman: The Great Game' is a prequel to the first two movies in the franchise - which starred Taron Egerton as spy Eggsy - and the plot is a fictional storyline focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank, the equivalent of private.