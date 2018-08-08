Gemma Arterton used to get jibes from film producers about her face, but since #MeToo, nobody would ''dare'' say anything like that now.
Me Too is a social movement against sexual harassment and assault, which started in October 2017 on social media, following the sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.
The 32-year-old actress has revealed that although she would receive hurtful comments about her appearance earlier on in her career, since the #MeToo movement, casting directors wouldn't ''dare'' remark now.
Speaking to the Metro, she said: ''I did get little comments when I was younger, about my face about the way I looked.''
''It didn't affect me but it made me go that's a bit weird. No one would dare say that now.
The 'Prince of Persia: The sands of time' star has also suffered at the hands of producers who have pressured her into losing weight for a role- and taking drastic measures to make sure she did and the actress was once filmed in the gym to prove she was exercising.
The brunette beauty's size 10 waist wasn't enough for one producer who flew a personal trainer out to Morocco specifically to make her lose weight on a film set.
She said: ''There was one film that I was on and we were out in Morocco and a couple of weeks went past and they literally were like 'We need a personal trainer - stat.'
''And they flew someone out overnight that gave up their whole life to be with me and be my personal trainer. You know when it's like - 'Is it that f***ing bad that I need an emergency ... [it was as if they were] like on speed dial - 'Get that trainer out here now.'
''It was so traumatic at the time.
''They'd measure me and they'd call up the personal trainer at like nine at night going: 'Is she in the gym? And if she isn't why isn't she in the gym?' And then they'd get me in the gym and film me in the gym and they'd have to know that I was there.''
