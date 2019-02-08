Gemma Arterton has joined the cast of 'Kingsman: The Great Game'.

The 33-year-old actress is set to star in the popular movie franchise's prequel and whilst most information is being kept a secret, it has been revealed that she will be playing a Nanny.

A tweet from the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye reads: ''#GemmaArterton joins cast of ⁦@KingsmanMovie⁩ prequel The Great Game playing the Nanny in film now shooting for next few months with #MatthewVaughn directing. Film stars #RalphFiennes & #HarrisDickinson. (sic)''

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also set to star, being reunited with 'Kick Ass' director Matthew Vaughan, who is also taking the helm of this movie, with filming already underway.

Another message posted on Bamigboye's page adds: ''#AaronTaylorJohnson reunites with #KickAss dir @MatthewVaughan in ⁦@KingsmanMovie⁩ prequel The Great Game , shooting now. #DanielBruhl #CharlesDance #MatthewGoode #DjimonHonsou and #AlisonSteadman also confirmed.''

Tom Hollander completes the new additions to the movie and will play no less than three characters.

A third tweet shared: ''#TomHollander joins #MatthewVaughn film ⁦@KingsmanMovie⁩ prequel The Great Game - playing three roles: GeorgeV ; the Kaiser & the Russian tsar, all part of Queen Victoria's family tree. (sic)''

Taron Egerton, the star of the first two films, had previously revealed he will sit out the next 'Kingsman' movie.

He said: ''I don't know how hot off the press this is, and I think I'm allowed to say it, but I'm not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn't mean I won't be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we're still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn't involve me.''