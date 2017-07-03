Gemma Arterton is reportedly dating actor Rory Keenan.

The 31-year-old actress and the 'Peaky Blinders' star are said to have been dating for a ''few months'' after they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Friday (30.06.17).

A source revealed: ''Gemma is still very much in the honeymoon phase with Rory and they are really enjoying each other's company.

''They were not holding back on the public displays of affection and spent the entire afternoon together.''

Gemma was said to be open about her new romance at the festival and the duo - who previously worked together in the West End play 'Saint Joan' - have apparently bonded over their passion for acting.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''They had no worries about anyone seeing them kissing and cuddling. Gemma and Rory have been seeing each other for a few months and have been keeping their relationship quiet.

''But as they are both actors, they understand each other.''

Gemma was previously married to Italian businessman Stefano Catelli from 2010 until 2015, after which she dated assistant director Franklin Ohanessian until October 2016.

The brunette beauty met Rory at the end of the same year - but the duo have kept their romance low-key until now.

Speaking in April, Gemma admitted she is desperate to have children, but believes the ''only way'' she will be able to settle down is if she finds a ''really brilliant partner''.

She said: ''I absolutely want to have children. But how do you do it all? I think the only way you can is if you have a really brilliant partner.''

Meanwhile, Gemma also confessed she doesn't know if she will re-marry because the marital ceremony didn't feel ''important'' to her when she first tied the knot.

The actress shared: ''I don't really know my feelings on marriage any more.

''It wasn't even really important to me when I did it. I was young [24], and just thought 'Yeah, let's do it.'''