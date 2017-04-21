British actress Gemma Arterton has admitted she never planned to become a movie star.
Gemma Arterton never planned to become a movie star.
The 31-year-old actress received a government grant to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London in her youth, but Gemma never dreamed of being a star of the silver screen and was instead focused on making it on the stage.
She said: ''I never thought I'd work in film. I always thought I'd be just a jobbing actor in the theatre.
''I remember in my third year at RADA, I did a budget - about the only one I've done - calculating how much it would cost to live in London. You are told you might work once a year. That's the life.''
Gemma - who made her film debut in 'St Trinian's' in 2007 - admits she doesn't know what she would have done if her acting career hadn't worked out.
She told the Irish Times newspaper: ''I'm a coaster. If it hadn't worked I'd have found something else to do. It's so precarious. Things fall apart. It's mad. It's not a job for anybody who wants to plan.''
Meanwhile, Gemma recently admitted she has been offered different types of roles ever since she started to voice her dislike of big-budget Hollywood movies.
She explained: ''I'm approached with projects that are much more female-centric because I've spoken out about it so much, which is a good thing.
''But I don't necessarily look for these kind of feminist messages or anything like that, but it's always quite nice when there's a message in there.
''The future projects I have are all kind-of about women that are great, or not great, they're idiotic, or silly, they're just about women so that's a good thing.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
It's the early 1940s and World War II is in full swing. Bombs are raining...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Martin Joubert is a French baker living in Normandy who has a deep passion for...
Utterly bonkers, this movie confounds any attempt to categorise it, blending comedy, romance, horror and...
Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) is just a normal guy. Well, that might not be totally correct...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Nearly 20 years after Interview With the Vampire, Neil Jordan returns to the genre to...
Clara and Eleanor are a mother and daughter, born two centuries ago as vampires and...
Made in Germany, this raucous adventure merrily refuses to follow the usual Hollywood route of...
By focussing on the emotional bleakness in this story, writer-director Williams manages to find some...
Fifteen years later, Hansel and Gretel are still suffering from the traumatic effects of a...
Sammy is a hatchling turtle who's just starting his life in the world. After making...