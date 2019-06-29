Gemma Arterton has opened up about her huge ''chemistry'' with her Vita and Virginia' co-star Elizabeth Debicki.
Gemma Arterton and Elizabeth Debicki ''built'' even more on the ''chemistry'' they already shared on the set of 'Vita and Virginia'.
The actresses play titular author Virginia Woolf and socialite Vita Sackville-West respectively, who have an explosive affair in the biopic, and the pair already ''adored'' each other as friends in real life before they started working on the film, which only strengthened their bond further.
Praising her co-star's ''vivid and powerful'' performance, Elizabeth, 28, said: ''She [Gemma] is a sublime actress and absolutely glorious woman.
''Her Vita is so vivid and powerful.
''As Virginia I only had to look at her and feel awe.''
Whilst Gemma, 33, added to DIVA magazine: ''Vita and Virginia were polar opposites, which is why I believe they were so drawn to one another.
''Vita confident and physical, Virginia awkward and intellectual.
''Elizabeth and I are quite different ourselves, but adore each other, so I suppose our chemistry was already there for us to build on.''
The pair are involved in such an intense on-screen affair and Gemma said if Vita and Virginia were alive now, her alter ego would be ''obsessing'' over people not reading her messages on WhatsApp.
She said: ''If they were alive now, they'd be prolific WhatsAppers. Virginia would be obsessing over the blue ticks!''
Gemma recently admitted she felt ''kind of promiscuous'' reading the screenplay, which is largely based on the real life letters of the two lovers.
She said:''I think what anchored me was something I connected with at the time of reading the screenplay: I felt kind of promiscuous, and that I couldn't give my heart away. For me, the key was her line: 'If you leave me adrift, I will hurt you.'''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Martin Joubert is a French baker living in Normandy who has a deep passion for...
Utterly bonkers, this movie confounds any attempt to categorise it, blending comedy, romance, horror and...
Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) is just a normal guy. Well, that might not be totally correct...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Nearly 20 years after Interview With the Vampire, Neil Jordan returns to the genre to...
Clara and Eleanor are a mother and daughter, born two centuries ago as vampires and...
Made in Germany, this raucous adventure merrily refuses to follow the usual Hollywood route of...
By focussing on the emotional bleakness in this story, writer-director Williams manages to find some...
Fifteen years later, Hansel and Gretel are still suffering from the traumatic effects of a...