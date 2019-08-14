Geena Davis wants her wedding video excluded as evidence in her divorce case.

The 'A League of Their Own' actress split from Reza Jarrahy in May 2017 and later rebuffed his request for spousal support and a property split by insisting they never actually tied the knot in 2001 and she now wants footage of their big day to be discarded because it's been heavily edited.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Geena argued the video of the ceremony is not an ''accurate representation'' of what happened that day and proved the fact a point where the footage of Father Robert Smith speaking jumps mid-sentence to the groom's father talking proves that ''footage appears to be missing.''

The 63-year-old actress also claimed the surgeon's attorney admitted the audio on the tape has been manipulated and therefore can't be used as evidence as it could be ''disordered and misleading'' to the court.

The submission comes a few days after it was revealed Geena - who claimed they didn't even obtain a marriage license - admitted she lied about her relationship in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: ''We intended to become married well before I was pregnant ... we did not discuss having a false marriage ... we intended to become married -- to be really married, yes, we did intend that.''

The surgeon's lawyer, Stephen Kolodny then asked Geena about the televised interview she undertook with Oprah.

He said: ''You bragged about your marriage to Reza and what a great husband he was, correct?''

While Geena insisted she couldn't recall specifically and hadn't seen the episode, she assumed his description was accurate.

When asked if she'd lied to the broadcasting legend, she replied: ''Yes.''

The 'Thelma & Louise' star - who has daughter Alizeh, 16, and 13-year-old twin sons Kaiis and Kian with Reza - also admitted she hired a wedding planner, caterers, and even had a Catholic priest participate in a ceremony when they exchanged vows and rings.

However, Geena insisted in her own legal documents they never intended to have a legally-binding wedding and both were aware of that on the day of their ceremony.

She also stated that they filed separate tax returns and had separate bank accounts and credit cards throughout their relationship.

Reza previously agreed that was the case, but claimed it was part of ''a financial strategy orchestrated by Geena and her business manager.''