Geena Davis leads an ''un-Hollywood'' life.

The 61-year-old actress - who was previously married to Richard Emmolo, actor Jeff Goldblum and director Renny Harlin and is now wed to Reza Jarrahy - and her spouse do their best to make things ''incredibly normal'' for their kids

Alizah, 15, and 12-year-old twins Kian and Kaiis, despite her fame.

She told Parade magazine: ''Two husbands were in the movie business.

''That was never a factor in the success or failure of my relationships.

''We lead a very low-key, un-Hollywood life.

''Most of our friends are not in the industry. My kids don't have any friends who are the children of famous people.

''Their lives are incredibly normal. We try to keep them grounded.''

And the 'A League of Their Own' star hopes none of her kids want to follow in her footsteps when they get older.

She said: ''When they were born I said that I will have done my job successfully if none of my children want to go into acting. I don't know if it will work. We'll see.''

Geena's own parents were her main influences and role models when she was growing up.

The actress said: ''I felt like I could learn and do anything [from her dad]. I miss my dad [who died in 2009] most of all.

''My mum was a great role model. She had lots of energy and loved people.''

The 'Thelma and Louise' actress believes there is still a gender issue in Hollywood.

She said: ''When you're younger, you can be girlfriend, wife, the sex object, whatever.

''As you get older, the male writers, producers and directors don't see you as sexually necessary and they don't think of you in other roles.

''In our culture, the default is always male.''