Supergrass are reuniting in 2020.

The Britpop legends - comprised of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes - will come together for the first time in 10 years to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary and Gaz revealed he can't wait.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Hi everyone, as you may have heard I'm taking a break between albums to join my @SupergrassHQ brothers on stage again for the first time in 10 years! It's going to be a pretty special feeling playing all those songs again after so long. See you all out there! X #Supergrass2020 (sic).''

The band will also play a special gig at the Oslo music venue in Hackney, East London, on Monday (09.09.19).

The 'Moving' rockers - who split in 2010 after 17 years together and six albums, due to creative differences - are expected to announce a huge tour in 2020, which will reportedly include a set at Glastonbury festival and shows at London's Alexandra Palace, to celebrate the release of their seminal 1995 LP 'I Should Coco'.

An insider previously told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column; ''When the lads realised it was their 25th anniversary, they thought it was a good moment to celebrate. Even when they split, there was never any massive bad blood to overcome - they've wished each other well in their careers since.''

Drummer Danny admitted last year that he wouldn't rule out a reunion and said Glastonbury would be a good place to host their comeback gig.

The 45-year-old sticksman admitted it would be down to frontman Gaz to decide whether they should get the band back together.

Danny - who released solo album 'Schtick!' in June 2018 - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''You can never say never. We are both pretty busy and Mick is in Australia, I'd certainly be up for it.

''We will see, I am sure something could happen, ask Gaz.''

Asked if Glastonbury is the perfect place for them to make a comeback, he said: ''You never know.''

Danny insisted that he and Gaz - who released his solo LP 'World's Strongest Man' last year - never argued and aren't ''competitive''.

Asked if his relationship with his bandmate was comparable to Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - their former Britpop rivals - he said: ''No. I don't think we've ever had an argument. We grew up together so it was never competitive really.

''We understand each other quite a lot. I guess we are quite like brothers, but never in a competitive way. Life is a bit short for that really.''