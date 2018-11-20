Gaz Coombes cancels several solo tour dates after his daughter broke his leg with a painful ''Bruce Lee'' move.
Gaz Coombes has cancelled several solo tour dates after his daughter broke his leg with a painful ''Bruce Lee'' move.
The 42-year-old Supergrass frontman - who has two daughters 15-year-old Raya and Tiger, 10 with his partner Jools Poore - has sent fans into a frenzy when he posted his x-ray on Instagram on Monday morning (20.11.18), which shows a fracture in his joint being held together by metal screws after his daughter sent him into ''surgery'' with a karate kick.
Speaking to his loyal fans on social media, Gaz captioned the post: ''I've only gone & broken my leg! Larking around with the kids I got ''Bruce Lee'd'' by my 15 year old, and let's just say she connected too well.''
The 'Deep Pockets' hitmaker was busy promoting his third solo album, 'World's Strongest Man' - the follow up to 2015's Matador - when the incident occurred, but he thanked his local NHS trust, Oxford University Hospital, for their ''amazing'' care.
Gaz added: ''I'm going in for surgery today @OUHospitals Oxford, where everyone has been completely amazing.
''A massive thank you to everyone here at the JR & to our wonderful #NHS. I'll be back soon xx (sic)''
Gaz's broken leg has affected his European tour dates for November and December, and his UK dates have been rescheduled for next May.
So far the European cancelled shows are as follows:
November
27:Tivoli Vredenburg Cloud Nine, Utrecht, Netherlands
28: L'Aéronef, Lille, France
December
1: Sala O, Madrid
2: Sidecar, Barcelona
6: Biko Club, Milan
7: Sala Estense, Ferrara
8: Unplugged in Monti, Rome
9: Latteria Molloy, Brescia
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.