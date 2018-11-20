Gaz Coombes has cancelled several solo tour dates after his daughter broke his leg with a painful ''Bruce Lee'' move.

The 42-year-old Supergrass frontman - who has two daughters 15-year-old Raya and Tiger, 10 with his partner Jools Poore - has sent fans into a frenzy when he posted his x-ray on Instagram on Monday morning (20.11.18), which shows a fracture in his joint being held together by metal screws after his daughter sent him into ''surgery'' with a karate kick.

Speaking to his loyal fans on social media, Gaz captioned the post: ''I've only gone & broken my leg! Larking around with the kids I got ''Bruce Lee'd'' by my 15 year old, and let's just say she connected too well.''

The 'Deep Pockets' hitmaker was busy promoting his third solo album, 'World's Strongest Man' - the follow up to 2015's Matador - when the incident occurred, but he thanked his local NHS trust, Oxford University Hospital, for their ''amazing'' care.

Gaz added: ''I'm going in for surgery today @OUHospitals Oxford, where everyone has been completely amazing.

''A massive thank you to everyone here at the JR & to our wonderful #NHS. I'll be back soon xx (sic)''

Gaz's broken leg has affected his European tour dates for November and December, and his UK dates have been rescheduled for next May.

So far the European cancelled shows are as follows:

November

27:Tivoli Vredenburg Cloud Nine, Utrecht, Netherlands

28: L'Aéronef, Lille, France

December

1: Sala O, Madrid

2: Sidecar, Barcelona

6: Biko Club, Milan

7: Sala Estense, Ferrara

8: Unplugged in Monti, Rome

9: Latteria Molloy, Brescia