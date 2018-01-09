Gayle King has revealed Oprah Winfrey is not ''seeking'' to become America's next president, but she is ''intrigued'' by the concept.

The 63-year-old media icon has caused a stir after her rallying speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.18) set tongues wagging about a potential presidential candidacy for the 2020 election.

But now her close pal Gayle has claimed the star isn't actively looking to enter politics, although the idea of becoming president has piqued her interest.

Gayle said: ''I do think she is intrigued, [but] that doesn't mean she is thinking about running. I do think that the speech was a different moment for her. ... She knew that she met the moment, but the reaction to the speech has been sort of overwhelming to her.

''Listen, Oprah has got a very nice life. She is doing very well for herself and this is not something she is seeking or trying to encourage people to even encourage her to run.''

The 'CBS This Morning' host added that hope is not lost though, as she believes the 'A Wrinkle In Time' star just needs some ''convincing''.

She added: ''You just have to convince her. She certainly is someone that cares deeply about this country. I believe that she could make a difference in this country. ... For the first time, I am even like, 'Are you sure, are you sure?' - which only irritates her.''

However, if Oprah does decide to run for president, she already has a wealth of people willing to help her with her campaign.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Gayle said: ''I have people calling me - very important names that I won't name - who said, 'I will be her campaign manager. I will quit my job and campaign for her. I will do whatever it takes because I am so concerned about what's happening.'

''I think it is something that Oprah would have to feel and sense for herself. She's not thinking that, 'Oh, since I did this speech, I qualify to be president or I even want to be president.'

''It's something that she would really search within herself about what she can and wants to do. Only she can answer that question.''

It comes after Oprah's longterm partner Stedman Graham revealed that she would ''absolutely'' run for president.

He said: ''It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it.''