Gayle King ''can't wait'' to be a grandmother.

The 64-year-old television star announced in February that her daughter Kirby Bumpus is engaged to her partner Virgil Miller, and although Kirby isn't pregnant yet, Gayle has now said she can't wait for the couple to tie the knot and start a family so she can be a grandmother.

When asked if she was ready to welcome grandchildren, the 'CBS This Morning' anchor said: ''Yes! You don't even have to finish the sentence. Yes! Dear Jesus, yes. I can't wait.''

But Kirby is a lot less enthusiastic than Gayle, who says her daughter wants her to stop sending over possible baby names.

Gayle added to People magazine: ''Kirby doesn't want to hear it, as she said to me the other day. I said, 'Kirby, I thought of another great baby name. Do you like the name Chandler? What about Eden?' I'm trying to get names that could go with either males or females. 'What about Remington?'

''She goes, 'Mom, my womb is empty and I would just like to plan the wedding.' I said, 'Give me a freakin' date so I can start working on this!'''

The TV presenter's excitement comes after her longtime pal Oprah Winfrey - who is godmother to both Gayle's children, Kirby and William Bumpus Jr. - praised her as an excellent mother who is ''always present'' for her brood.

Oprah said: ''I've never seen a better mother. She basically raised them herself. She is always present for them, and she also knows the line between friendship and mother.''

Gayle and Oprah are each other's best friends, and Oprah even said she takes tips on how to be a friend from noting the kind of pal Gayle is to her.

She said: ''If I am your friend never a hint of jealousy. And the same thing with my friend Gayle. I've actually modelled being a friend after the friend that Gayle has been to me.

''I want to be the same friend to everyone that [Gayle's] been to me so that no matter what happens to you so and even if I ain't got no job and you got the best job, I am just so happy for you! I want my friends to soar ... the sky isn't even the limit.''