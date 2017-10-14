Gavin Rossdale and Bush have signed a new publishing deal with BMG.

As part of the new contract, BMG has secured the rights to Rossdale's extensive songwriting collection and the deal also includes a new recording deal with the band.

Gavin said in a statement: ''I'm very excited to be partnering with BMG, a very powerful label with the passion and capability to bring Bush to a very wide audience.''

Zach Katz, BMG US' president of repertoire and marketing added: ''Led by Gavin and his extraordinary catalogue, Bush remains one of the most successful bands in rock. We welcome them to BMG and look forward to continue building on their musical legacy.''

BMG have just released a remastered edition of Bush's 'Black and White Rainbows', which was released in March through Zuma Rock Records.

Meanwhile, Gavin - who has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three, with his former partner Gwen Stefani, as well as 28-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe with Pearl Lowe - is back on tour with Bush after being axed from 'The Voice UK' earlier this year.

And it is believed the reason the 'Love Remains The Same' hitmaker was booted off the show was because 'The Voice' bosses felt he lacked charisma and were keen to recruit someone who had ''serious spark''.

Speaking previously about Gavin's departure, a source said: ''Gavin was great to work with during the series, but the bosses just felt he wasn't right in the end.

''He didn't make much of an impact, and they want someone with serious spark and charisma.

''So they have taken the decision that he won't be back next year.''