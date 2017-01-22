Gavin Rossdale's divorce from Gwen Stefani was one of the ''most painful things to go through''.

The 'Love Remains the Same' hitmaker found it incredibly difficult when he split from his wife of 14 years in the summer of 2015 but says the former couple are doing everything they can to make the ''life change as seamless as possible'' for their three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two.

He said: ''Divorce was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not ... But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.

''The one thing - the only good thing, because everything else is not good - is we care about the children and it's about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.''

And the 51-year-old singer admits the split was ''shocking for everyone'' but he will always respect Gwen, 47.

He added: ''It was shocking for everyone. For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what I'll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur.

''You have to try and be as compassionate as possible. It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.''

However, Gavin has no plans to start dating again any time soon.

He told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: ''I've so much going on, [dating's] not a factor right now.

''They want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text. I think Kingston is going to be in the CID when he grows up.''