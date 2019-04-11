Gavin Rossdale is ''proud'' of how ''funny'' his sons are, because he thinks being funny makes your life ''easier''.
The Bush frontman has three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, five, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, and has said he's the ''proudest person in the world'' whenever any of his brood crack a joke, because he thinks being funny makes your life ''easier''.
He said: ''If you're funny your life is easier. You can learn to laugh through the hardest of times. I think humour is a beautiful tonic and a great way to learn and to think and reflect. So when [my sons] say things to me involuntarily, like when they're funny or make me laugh, it makes me the proudest person in the world.''
Gavin - who is also father to 30-year-old model Daisy Lowe - wants to teach his sons to ''think outside the box'', and to develop their own opinions.
The 52-year-old added: ''With my 12-year-old, we'll have these philosophical conversations and get him books about ... how to think the opposite, how to think for themselves. That's all I teach them, that's my job as a father.''
And whilst the musician doesn't think he's ''the best father'', he's keen to at least make sure his brood know how to ''think and be rational''.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I may not be the best father in the world, but I made my kids think and be rational. You know, most people are [formed by] other peoples' opinions, and I don't want them to be that.''
Meanwhile, Gavin was reported to be single again in December last year, after he split from model Sophia Thomalla.
It is not known when Gavin and Sophia - who were first romantically linked in early 2017 - split up but they were last seen together in November at a red carpet event.
