Gavin Rossdale has split from Sophia Thomalla.

The Bush frontman has reportedly ended things with the model and she was spotted kissing German soccer player Loris Karius in Miami, Florida over the festive period, pictures obtained by TMZ reveals.

It is not known when Gavin and Sophia - who were first romantically linked in early 2017 - split up but they were last seen together in November on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Gavin previously admitted he ''would love'' to marry again despite splitting from Gwen Stefani, who he was wed to for 14 years until 2016.

He said: ''Would I get married again? It is one of those beautiful things to fall in love. It's a force to be reckoned with. I would love that dilemma, but right now it is my kids and my work. That's plenty.''

However, Gavin ''never'' thought he would split from the blonde beauty, which has caused him ''a lot of pain and sadness''.

He said: ''We're all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I'm just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things. Who knew that was possible? There's been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It's really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don't know what there is other than that.''