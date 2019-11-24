Gavin Rossdale has spent years learning ''how to be a better father''.

The 54-year-old singer - who has kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani - has revealed he's still learning about the demands of parenthood.

Gavin - who is also the father of model Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship - shared: ''I don't know much about co-parenting, but I see my children as often as possible.

''I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them.''

Gavin loves spending quality time with his children and is already looking forward to the festive season.

He told PEOPLE: ''I love to do fun things with my children.

''I will have the boys for Christmas here in the US next month, and I am thinking about taking them snow skiing. I have a few weeks yet to decide for sure where we will go.''

And despite his demanding work schedule, Gavin always ensures his children are his top priority.

He explained: ''My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great.''

Meanwhile, Gavin's ex-wife recently claimed that dating Blake Shelton has been a ''healing'' experience.

Gwen has been romancing the country music star since 2015, and she credited her beau with helping her to ''build [her] life again'' following her divorce from Gavin.

She said: ''I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.''