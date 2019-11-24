London-born musician Gavin Rossdale has claimed he's spent years learning ''how to be a better father''.
Gavin Rossdale has spent years learning ''how to be a better father''.
The 54-year-old singer - who has kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani - has revealed he's still learning about the demands of parenthood.
Gavin - who is also the father of model Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship - shared: ''I don't know much about co-parenting, but I see my children as often as possible.
''I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them.''
Gavin loves spending quality time with his children and is already looking forward to the festive season.
He told PEOPLE: ''I love to do fun things with my children.
''I will have the boys for Christmas here in the US next month, and I am thinking about taking them snow skiing. I have a few weeks yet to decide for sure where we will go.''
And despite his demanding work schedule, Gavin always ensures his children are his top priority.
He explained: ''My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great.''
Meanwhile, Gavin's ex-wife recently claimed that dating Blake Shelton has been a ''healing'' experience.
Gwen has been romancing the country music star since 2015, and she credited her beau with helping her to ''build [her] life again'' following her divorce from Gavin.
She said: ''I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
A group of teenagers become bored of their everyday lives while everyone around them enjoys...
Fame and fortune are attractive prospects for most people, but to one group of teenagers...
By following British designer Ozwald Boateng over 12 years, filmmaker Bonicos vividly captures his subject's...
How's this for a story premise: God made a pact with the Devil that none...
Almost every Catholicism-cloaked supernatural thriller since The Exorcist" has demonstrated an inherent lack of originality,...
On its surface, "Little Black Book" looks like an tritely pedestrian, gimmick-driven chick flick about...