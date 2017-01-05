Gavin Rossdale has confirmed Sir Tom Jones will be one of the first guests on his new cookery TV show.

The 51-year-old rocker is sitting on the coaching panel for the upcoming new series of 'The Voice UK' with Tom, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson and he has convinced the 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker to join him on his upcoming Stateside project which merges cooking and talking.

In an interview on UK TV show 'This Morning', Gavin spilled: ''I have a show called that I'm just starting in January and Tom Jones is on one of the first episodes. The format is one-on-one, a meeting of two minds and the secondary element is the fact I'm cooking a meal, so it's not a thing about 'ooh-ing' and 'ah-ing' about the food - it's hearing stories and interesting conversation.''

Gavin - who was previously married to 'The Voice USA' coach Gwen Stefani - admits it has been an honour to get to meet Tom, 76, and work with him on 'The Voice' because the Welsh crooner has been a massive fixture in his life.

The musician said: ''I've grown up with him, he's more famous than Buckingham Palace! It was pretty mind-blowing just to be there to sing it with him, my favourite thing about him he is so gracious and he has the best stories of (Frank) Sinatra and Elvis (Presley) but he doesn't take over so he lets you talk and then he will say stuff, he's a really gracious man, I'm learning a lot from him.''

The Bush frontman - who lives in America but is from London - hopes his cooking programme will eventually be aired in the UK too.

He added: ''I'm going to shoot the first three episodes at the end of the month and then see where it goes.''