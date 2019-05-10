Gavin Rossdale is ''doing the best [he] can'' when it comes to co-parenting with Gwen Stefani.

The 53-year-old musician has sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, five, with his former wife Gwen, and has said that despite their divorce, they're still committed to raising their brood together, and insists their sons are ''really happy'' and ''doing really good''.

He said: ''You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less! They are doing really good. They're really happy, and that's it. We're doing the best we can.''

The Bush frontman - who is also father to 30-year-old model Daisy Lowe - says he's keen to teach his children how to be ''considerate'' to others.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he added: ''To be a whole, interesting and considerate human being that makes this world a better place. That's it, that's all I tell them!''

Meanwhile, Gavin - who was married to the No Doubt singer from 2002 to 2016 - recently said he's ''proud'' of how ''funny'' his sons are, because he thinks having a good sense of humour makes life ''easier''.

He said: ''If you're funny your life is easier. You can learn to laugh through the hardest of times. I think humour is a beautiful tonic and a great way to learn and to think and reflect. So when [my sons] say things to me involuntarily, like when they're funny or make me laugh, it makes me the proudest person in the world.''

The 'Glycerine' singer admitted he doesn't think he's ''the best father'', but said he's keen to at least make sure his brood know how to ''think and be rational''.

He added: ''I may not be the best father in the world, but I made my kids think and be rational. You know, most people are [formed by] other peoples' opinions, and I don't want them to be that.''