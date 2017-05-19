Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating Sophia Thomalla.

The Bush frontman finalised his divorced from fellow musician Gwen Stefani - with whom he has three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three - last year, and is now believed to be romancing the 27-year-old German model.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly magazine that Gavin, 51, and the blonde beauty ''shared a romantic meal'' at Iozzo's Garden of Italy in Indianapolis last week.

If the 'Glycerine' singer has sparked up a relationship with Sophia, it will be the first romance Gavin has been in since splitting with Gwen - who is now in a relationship with musician Blake Shelton - in late 2015.

'The Voice UK' judge - who is also father to model Daisy Lowe - admitted last month he was still trying to ''move on'' from the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker whom he married in 2002, but insisted the pair were intent on being ''amicable co-parents'' to their brood.

He said: ''I don't think you ever get over it. You just move on, and that's what I've tried to do. Divorce is a very painful thing to go through. But we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that's very important to me.''

Meanwhile, Gavin admitted he ''never'' thought he would split from Gwen and admits the divorce has caused him ''a lot of pain and sadness''.

He said: ''We're all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I'm just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things. Who knew that was possible? There's been a lot of pain and sadness.

''It really teaches you perspective on life. It's really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don't know what there is other than that.''

The 'Comedown' musician hasn't been deterred from marriage though, as he said he ''would love'' to marry again.

He said previously: ''Would I get married again? It is one of those beautiful things to fall in love. It's a force to be reckoned with. I would love that dilemma, but right now it is my kids and my work. That's plenty.''