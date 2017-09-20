Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani underwent ''so much counselling'' in the wake of their marriage split back in 2016.
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani had ''so much counselling'' in the wake of their marriage split.
The Bush frontman went his separate ways from the 'Used to Love You' hitmaker back in 2016 and he has now revealed the pair underwent lots of therapy before deciding to split for good.
Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, he said: ''We had so much counselling, so much counselling, I could be a counsellor. I tried, I tried hard but that's the way it goes. But when you look at it, in a weird way, there are no accidents.
''Life works out how it should and I made sure I did everything I could so that if I was sat here two years on, I know I tried everything I could as opposed to being steadfast or arrogant or assuming I didn't need help or we didn't need help. I kind of embraced the help.''
Meanwhile, Gavin previously revealed he is trying to ''move on'' from Gwen, with whom he shares Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three.
He said: ''I don't think you ever get over it. You just move on, and that's what I've tried to do. Divorce is a very painful thing to go through. But we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that's very important to me.
''After I got divorced last year the songs I began writing were quite maudlin and depressing and the record company told me they were just too sad. Well, I suppose I was sad, after being with Gwen for almost 20 years. So I had to try and find a balance, which I think I have.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
A group of teenagers become bored of their everyday lives while everyone around them enjoys...
Fame and fortune are attractive prospects for most people, but to one group of teenagers...
By following British designer Ozwald Boateng over 12 years, filmmaker Bonicos vividly captures his subject's...
How's this for a story premise: God made a pact with the Devil that none...
Almost every Catholicism-cloaked supernatural thriller since The Exorcist" has demonstrated an inherent lack of originality,...
On its surface, "Little Black Book" looks like an tritely pedestrian, gimmick-driven chick flick about...