Gavin O'Connor is in talks to direct Taylor Sheridan's action-thriller 'Fast'.

The latter - who is known for 'Sicario' and 'Hell or High Water' - has penned the script for the Warner Bros. flick and was set to helm the project, but Variety now reports that they are seeking a new director with the 'Warrior' filmmaker said to be the top choice.

The latest update on the movie comes after Chris Pratt was reported to be in negotiations to take on the lead part.

The 39-year-old actor had originally intended to fill his upcoming schedule with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', but both of those projects were delayed indefinitely, and so he was lined up to star in the new project from the writer-director of 'Wind River'.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, with the start date also unknown.

Sheridan's script tells the story of an ex-special forces commando who is used to lead a black ops strike team that targets drug dealers.

The project is being produced by David Heyman for Warner Bros.

Sheridan spent months meeting with top Hollywood stars in a bid to find the big-name actor he needed to secure the studio's financial support.

The film's budget is reportedly around $75 million and Warner Bros. is said to be keen on developing the concept into a franchise.

Pratt has already established himself as one of the movie industry's most bankable stars, having played a crucial role in the success of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Jurassic World' franchises.

However, he previously claimed that being an ''outsider'' in Hollywood has been one of the keys to his success.

He explained: ''I came here I was an outsider. And staying a bit of an outsider in Hollywood has been the key to my longevity, because I know where I come from. And LA has this homogenising effect: eventually everyone becomes the same.

''I mean look at me. I was doing hot yoga at 5.30am. So if I don't get out of here quick, I'm going to have the winter cap, the Botox and the tight jeans on in no time.''

As for O'Connor, he was recently rumoured to be directing 'Suicide Squad 2', but stepped down from the role.