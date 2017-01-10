The Bourne Identity star was set to direct and produce the film alongside pal Ben Affleck, but he has since dropped out of the project to spend more time with his family.

"(Matt has) been shooting back to back films for a few years and wanted... a breath to catch up on his life - his family - so he was generous enough to allow me to take the reins directorially and he would produce it," Gavin says. "I'm grateful; it feels like a great partnership."

O'Connor admits he jumped at the chance to take over the film because he was interested in the story's father-daughter dynamic.

"I was a single dad for many years," he tells Deadline.com, "and being a good father - a good example to my daughter - was deeply important to me. But, as fathers, we're human, flawed, we make mistakes, and maybe we didn't have good examples growing up - no strong female role models.

"So a daughter can be like a Martian to us. Yet you're a part of each other. You will always be a part of them and they will always be a part of you.... I wanted to explore that... How do you become a great dad to a daughter when no one taught you how?"

He also reveals he was drawn to the script because it made him think about the immense responsibility he has as his daughter's dad.

"For me, personally, I knew that how my daughter related to me... as a man, would inform the relationships she had with men," he continues. "I'm the first male relationship she's going to have, so that example would be the foundation for the rest of her life when it came to how she related to men."

This isn't the first film Matt has had to walk away from due to time constraints - the star was originally slated to direct Manchester by the Sea, but passed the film off to Kenneth Lonergan. The 46-year-old was also going to star in the film, but Casey Affleck stepped into the role and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama on Sunday (08Jan17).