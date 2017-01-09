Stars including Gary Oldman, Tony Hadley and Simon Le Bon honoured the late David Bowie by performing at a charity concert on what would have been his 70th birthday.
The Life on Mars singer passed away on 10 January, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday. To honour his birthday on Sunday (08Jan17), his famous friends took to the stage at the London's O2 Academy Brixton, near where the singer was born, to perform his hits.
The veteran actor, Bowie's close friend, kicked off the Celebrating David Bowie show by performing Dead Man Walking and he returned to the stage throughout the night to give a rendition of The Man Who Sold The World and Sorrow. He was also joined by keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist Earl Slick, who both previously worked with the icon.
Spandau Ballet's Tony performed Changes while Duran Duran's Simon sang Let's Dance with the London Community Gospel Choir during the encore.
La Roux and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott also performed, while the audience were treated to a three-hour greatest hits show which also featured songs such as Under Pressure, Rebel Rebel, Space Oddity, Ashes to Ashes, and Heroes.
The birthday concert raised funds for the Children and the Arts charity.
Bowie's son Duncan Jones tweeted pictures of his father that evening and wrote, "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight."
The singer's widow Iman had earlier paid tribute to him by sharing a drawing of Bowie as a young boy with a lightning bolt drawn across his face. In the caption, she wrote, "Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever." She also shared a black-and-white photograph of them embracing on a beach on Instagram.
To mark his birthday, three unreleased tracks were shared on a new EP called No Plan. It features new songs called Killing a Little Time, When I Met You, and No Plan, with the latter accompanied by a music video.
