Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman has admitted he would love to work with Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese.
The 59-year-old actor has starred alongside many greats of the screen over the course of his illustrious career, including Christian Bale in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, Bruce Willis in 'The Fifth Element' and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 'Hannibal' as well as the plethora of stars in the 'Harry Potter' movies, but Oldman still has a list of actors and directors he would love to work with and Streep is at the top.
In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Oldman said: ''There are a few people on the list. I'd like to work with Meryl [Streep]. Never worked with [Martin] Scorsese.''
Oldman can currently be seen alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James in 'The Darkest Hour' as World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and at the weekend he won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama prize at the Golden Globes and he has also been nominated for the Leading Actor gong at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.
He said: ''It's not something I think about. Understanding [why] is the booby prize. Don't even waste your energy trying.''
'The Darkest Hour' - which was helmed by Joe Wright - tells the story at the beginning of World War II as within days of becoming Prime Minister, Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining moments of the conflict: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, which could guarantee Britain's independence and that of the Commonwealth.
As the Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion of the UK, Churchill must resist attempts by his own political party and an initially sceptical King George VI, to stand firm against the dangers facing his country and not buckle to the Nazis.
Although the iconic Prime Minister has been played before by the likes of Robert Hardy, Albert Finney and Richard Burton, Oldman admitted he was in ''good hands'' with filmmaker Wright.
He said: ''I knew I was in good hands with Joe and then going back to the source material ... it's trying to put all that noise away and looking at the man. And what's the worst that could happen? They're not going to shoot me.''
