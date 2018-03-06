Gary Oldman wants to step away from serious dramas and star in more comedy roles.

The 59-year-old actor took home the coveted Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18) for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 'The Darkest Hour', but despite being hailed for his performance, Oldman is looking to do more comedy.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Oldman said: ''I would love to do a comedy, but no one in Hollywood thinks about me in that way.

''In this town people need to see you do it before they go, 'Oh yeah, he can do it'.

''I did a comedy film once, but it was one of those that never got released, but I thought, 'Here is my moment'.''

Oldman starred in the 2003 straight-to-DVD movie 'Tiptoes' but he claims that his performance as Dracula in the 1992 movie 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' shows his comedic side.

He said: ''You only have to look at 'Dracula' really to know that I can possibly do comedy.

''It was kitsch. But you have to show them and they have to see it. If you dance and sing they go, 'Oh my God. I never knew he could dance and sing'.

''If you are funny they go, 'I never knew he could be funny'.

''When I first started working in the theatre you were in musicals, comedies and dramas. It is sort of an accepted thing that you could do all those things.

''But in the movies they like to keep you in that box. But maybe things will change now. You always are at the mercy of the industry.''

Oldman beat the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis and Denzel Washington for the coveted golden statuette.