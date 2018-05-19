Gary Oldman says preparation for 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' almost gave him a nervous breakdown but he relaxed once he got on set.
Gary Oldman says 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' almost gave him a nervous breakdown.
The 60-year-old actor took on the role of career intelligence officer George Smiley in the 2011 remake, a role originally taken on by Sir Alec Guinness, and he admitted that preparation for the movie took a toll on his mental health.
Speaking during a masterclass with 'Darkest Hour' producer Douglas Urbanski, Gary said: ''I had let it get to a point where it was going to crush me. It almost gave me a bloody nervous breakdown, I was so caught up in the fear of this.''
However, his fears were eradicated when he started filming.
He said: ''I did the first scene, and once I had opened my mouth and started doing it, I said to myself, 'I know where I am. I'm on a set and I'm acting'.''
Gary also revealed that he believes self-doubt is important for actors.
He said: ''I think it will be a sad day to be able to watch yourself and say, 'I think I'm fantastic in this'. Having doubt and insecurity is a good thing, but you can't let it paralyse you.''
While Gary won an Oscar for 'Darkest Hour' this year, he admitted that not all roles are as powerful and he has many reasons for taking parts.
He said: ''Churchill was going to take every molecule of my being to pull off. But you look for other stimulus. You've got to work, you've got to send the kids to college, you have bills to pay, you've got all those responsibilities. You can't always sit around and wait for that great role to come along. You've got to work and you're not always going to be hitting home runs.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very...
Gardner Elliot isn't like average 16 year old boys, he's lived on a small colony...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...