Gary Oldman quoted Sir Winston Churchill during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.18).

The 59-year-old actor portrays the wartime British Prime Minister in 'The Darkest Hour' and Oldman won his first ever Golden Globes award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his stellar performance in the JOE WRIGHT-directed film.

While accepting his award at the ceremony, Oldman said: ''Winston Churchill said 'my taste is very simple. I am easily satisfied with the very best'.

''And I am surrounded by the very best. I want to thank my wife who put up with my crazy for the last year and a half.

''She would say to friends, 'I go to bed with Winston Churchill, but wake up Gary Oldman'. Which is, I suppose, better than the other way around.''

'The Darkest Hour' tells the story at the beginning of World War II as within days of becoming Prime Minister, Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining moments of the conflict: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, which could guarantee Britain's independence and that of the Commonwealth.

As the Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion of the UK, Churchill must resist attempts by his own political party and an initially sceptical King George VI, to stand firm against the dangers facing his country and not buckle to the Nazis.

During his speech, Oldman also spoke on the importance of the film and said it ''illustrates that words and actions'' can have an impact on the world.

He said: ''I'm very proud of 'The Darkest Hour'. It illustrates that words and actions can change the world and boy oh boy does it need some changing.''