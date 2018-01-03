Gary Oldman learned about Winston Churchill's ''psychology'' after sitting in the heroic British Prime Minister's chair.

The 59-year-old actor stars as the UK's World War II leader in new movie 'The Darkest Hour' - helmed by JOE WRIGHT - and while preparing for the role, he was able to sit in Churchill's seat in the Cabinet Room and he is convinced he wouldn't have discovered certain things about his character if he never got to experience Churchill's surroundings.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Oldman said: ''There were deep scratches on the left where he had been doing this.

''And on the right hand side were all the scratches where he'd tap his ring. And that behaviour is now a living thing in that piece of furniture.

''That tells you so much about the psychology of an individual. And I wouldn't have discovered it if I hadn't sat down.''

'The Darkest Hour' tells the story at the beginning of World War II as within days of becoming Prime Minister, Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany which could guarantee Britain's independence and that of the Commonwealth.

As the Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion of the UK, Churchill must resist attempts to by his own political party and an initially sceptical King George VI, to stand firm against the dangers facing his country and not buckle to the Nazis.

Oldman - who has been nominated for the Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance - stars alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Ben Mendelsohn in 'The Darkest Hour'.

Although starring as the iconic Prime Minister already, Oldman also said he would love to portray Churchill again.

He said: ''I'm still reading about him and will continue to read about him until my last breath, I think.''