The 58-year-old originally dismissed the idea of playing the British wartime Prime Minister (PM), as the thought of playing the iconic politician in the upcoming film Darkest Hour left him wracked with "fear" and "anxiety".

"Two and a half years ago when the role first came around, (I) laughed so loud," he explained to Paul Clayton in an interview for The Actors Centre's conversation series Off the Record. "I thought, 'Winston Churchill, are you kidding? Look at me!'... I thought, 'no, I'll never go near it.'

"Many consider him to be the greatest Briton ever, and there are all these people who have played him. It was the fear, and the anxiety of it."

The actor underwent an amazing transformation, complete with prosthetics and balding hairdo, to play the British statesman, who was PM from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955.

The film is set in May and June 1940, as Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent. Churchill must ready an unprepared public, weather a doubting king, and his own party plotting against him, to triumph in his country's darkest hour.

However, after the "beautifully written" role in the film, which is directed by Joe Wright of Atonement fame, came back to him, he finally signed on but spent the next year "saying, 'I don't know what I've let myself in for.'"

The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, who stars as Churchill's wife Clementine, Lily James who will play his secretary, John Hurt as predecessor Neville Chamberlain, and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI. They all undertook ten weeks of rehearsal ahead of filming, which no doubt helped to allay his fears, and the veteran thespian called the prep time "an absolute joy."

Darkest Hour is set for release in November (17).