Gary Oldman was wracked with anxiety at the thought of taking on the role of British statesman Winston Churchill in a new movie.
The 58-year-old originally dismissed the idea of playing the British wartime Prime Minister (PM), as the thought of playing the iconic politician in the upcoming film Darkest Hour left him wracked with "fear" and "anxiety".
"Two and a half years ago when the role first came around, (I) laughed so loud," he explained to Paul Clayton in an interview for The Actors Centre's conversation series Off the Record. "I thought, 'Winston Churchill, are you kidding? Look at me!'... I thought, 'no, I'll never go near it.'
"Many consider him to be the greatest Briton ever, and there are all these people who have played him. It was the fear, and the anxiety of it."
The actor underwent an amazing transformation, complete with prosthetics and balding hairdo, to play the British statesman, who was PM from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955.
The film is set in May and June 1940, as Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent. Churchill must ready an unprepared public, weather a doubting king, and his own party plotting against him, to triumph in his country's darkest hour.
However, after the "beautifully written" role in the film, which is directed by Joe Wright of Atonement fame, came back to him, he finally signed on but spent the next year "saying, 'I don't know what I've let myself in for.'"
The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, who stars as Churchill's wife Clementine, Lily James who will play his secretary, John Hurt as predecessor Neville Chamberlain, and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI. They all undertook ten weeks of rehearsal ahead of filming, which no doubt helped to allay his fears, and the veteran thespian called the prep time "an absolute joy."
Darkest Hour is set for release in November (17).
Gardner Elliot isn't like average 16 year old boys, he's lived on a small colony...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
There's a robust, intelligent tone to this action remake that makes it continually intriguing, even...
Nearing a decade after a massive percentage of human civilisation was destroyed after a virus...
Alex Murphy is a hard-working police officer who lives an ordinary life with his beautiful...
Adam Cassidy is a technology whizz who wants nothing more than to take care of...