Gary Oldman admitted he was ''flabbergasted and shocked'' when the news of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct broke.
The 59-year-old actor - who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 'The Darkest Hour' - decided never to work with the disgraced movie mogul since meeting him for the first time in 1992, and has since joined the #MeToo movement.
Speaking to Deadline at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.18), Gary said: ''When the curtain came down on Harvey, I was flabbergasted and shocked. He gave me the creeps. I looked at it as evolution. I'm in solitary with this #timesup movement. ['The Darkest Hour'] illustrates what can come from standing up.''
Harvey has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by a number of women in the industry.
The #MeToo movement has seen a number of men and women - both celebrity and not - coming forward to share their stories of sexual harassment and in support of those who have been abused by people in power.
Gary is ''proud'' of his latest movie, which shows the ''power of words and actions''.
He added: ''Our world order that we enjoy that 70 years I think is arguably down to one man [Churchill]. It's harmonic that we have this #timesup. I'm proud of the movie because it shows the power of words and actions. Words and actions can literally change the world.''
During the ceremony, Oprah Winfrey addressed racial abuse and sexual harassment in a powerful speech.
The legendary broadcaster was the first black woman to take home the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement honour at the Beverly Hilton hotel and used her acceptance speech to address these important issues.
