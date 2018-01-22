Gary Oldman's son wants him to star in a Marvel movie.

The 59-year-old actor has revealed one of his sons - Alfie, 29, Gulliver, 20, and Charlie, 18 - is keen to see him play a superhero and has urged the studio to give him a call to make those dreams a reality.

Speaking on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, he said: ''Marvel hasn't called me. But now that you mentioned it, if they're tuning in, my son wants me to!''

Most recently, Gary played British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' but he previously admitted he didn't think he could do the role because he was worried about having to gain a lot of weight.

He said: ''I laughed and thought don't be ridiculous. I'm coming up to a milestone, I'm nearly 60. And I thought there was no way on earth that I could gain 70 pounds and then spend the rest of my life of what remains losing weight. That would be the option. And so makeup was really the only way to go with it. You have this icon and this man who has been so mythologised. The silhouette is so iconic and so famous and I really wondered if one could get past all of that and find the man.''

And Gary learned about Winston Churchill's ''psychology'' after sitting in the Prime Minister's chair.

He shared: ''There were deep scratches on the left where he had been doing this. And on the right hand side were all the scratches where he'd tap his ring. And that behaviour is now a living thing in that piece of furniture. That tells you so much about the psychology of an individual. And I wouldn't have discovered it if I hadn't sat down.''