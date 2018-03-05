Gary Oldman dented his Oscar just minutes are accepting it at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18).

The 59-year-old star won the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of World War II British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 'The Darkest Hour', but Gary seemingly dented his coveted award as he walked through the back of the Dolby Theatre en route to getting his statuette engraved.

In a video clip, filmed by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter, Gary is seen accidentally colliding with a metal railing and as he looks to down to inspect his award, it becomes apparent that it's made contact with the metal.

Alongside the clip, Scott wrote on his Twitter account: ''I think I witnessed Gary Oldman accidentally dent his new Oscar on his way to having it engraved... (sic)''

Earlier in the night, Gary thanked Churchill for helping him to win the first Oscar of his career.

The veteran actor - who was born in London - also admitted to being inspired by the films he watched as a young man.

He said: ''My deepest thanks to the Academy for this glorious prize.

''I'd like to salute Winston Churchill who has been marvellous company on what has been an incredible journey. The movies, such is their power, captivated a young man from South London and gave him a dream.''

Gary - who was previously nominated for the award for 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' in 2012 - also thanked his 99-year-old mother, telling her to get ready for a celebration when he returns home.

He quipped: ''Thank you for your love and your support. Put the kettle on, I'm bringing Oscar home.''

Gary saw off competition from Timothee Chalamet for 'Call Me By Your Name', Daniel Day-Lewis for 'Phantom Thread', Denzel Washington for 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.', and Daniel Kaluuya for 'Get Out' to claim the award.