Gary Oldman's ex-wife claims he has ''ruined'' her life.

Donya Fiorentino - the mother of his sons Gulliver, 20, and 18-year-old Charlie - has branded her four-year marriage to the 'Darkest Hour' actor a ''nightmare'' and accused the British star of abusing her emotionally and physically, before using his power and fame to get custody of their children.

She told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''He stole my children and ruined my life.

''The truth needs to be told. I would like Gary to stand up and take responsibility for his actions. Will he? Who knows? He has always denied everything.''

The former model - who married the 59-year-old actor just four months after their first date in 1997 - branded their union a ''car crash'' that left her ''broken''.

She said: ''He is a great actor. Was he a great husband? No.

''Our marriage was a giant car crash in which demented things happened. I lost my self-esteem, I was broken.

''I've been empowered by hearing other women speak up. When a woman gets her voice back, she gets her power back

''I want our sons and the world to know the truth. I would rather get eaten by a great white shark than go through that marriage again.

''I have $20 in my purse. I've got nothing else he can take from me.''

When she filed for divorce in 2001, Donya claimed Gary spent thousands on alcohol and prostitutes during drug-fuelled weekends, but the 'Harry Potter' star denied the allegations, branding the model - who also has a 23-year-old daughter, Phelix, with her first husband, director David Fincher - a ''fantasist'' whose addictions to booze and pills made her an unfit mother and tore apart their marriage.

Gary was ultimately awarded physical custody of their sons, with Donya given twice weekly visits, and though she insists she doesn't entirely blame her former spouse for the situation, she feels he only won their lengthy legal battle because he had the power and money to fight it.

She said: ''It happened a long time ago but it was incredibly traumatising to me because he hit me in front of the kids.

''The kids were held hostage in the war between us. I eventually ran out of money and was representing myself in court. Money, power and fame won. I will take blame, I played a big part in destroying my life and that is something I have to live with. I am sorry I was not the mother I should have been.

''I don't blame Gary for everything. But it takes two to destroy something. The perpetrators of domestic abuse have to live with it too.''

But despite her revelations, Donya insists she doesn't want to ''hurt'' her ex-husband - who is nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards - and wishes him well.

She said: ''I'm not speaking out to hurt Gary. In fact, I wish him well. He's a brilliant actor and he fully deserves his Oscar. But when you are nominated for an Academy Award you have to be held to a higher standard.''

Before marrying Donya, the 'Man Down' star was previously wed to actresses Lesley Manville - the mother of his son Alfie, 28 - and Uma Thurman, and later went on to marry singer Alexandra Edenborough in 2008, but they split in January 2015.

Last September, Gary tied the knot with writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt.