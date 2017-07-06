Gary Numan's new album 'Savage' will be released on September 15.

The 'Cars' hitmaker felt impelled to make the theme of the record an apocalypse after the election of US President Donald Trump and air his views on climate change.

He said: ''The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment.

''It's about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they've done. That desire to be forgiven, along with some discovered remnants of an old religious book, ultimately encourages religion to resurface, and it really goes downhill from there.''

The 59-year-old musician - who has daughters Raven, Persia, and Echo, with wife Gemma - insists he doesn't think about his career ''legacy'' and thinks the idea would be ''damaging'' to his kids, who dream of following in his footsteps.

Asked if he thinks about his legacy, he told BANG Showbiz: ''Not really, no. I never wanted to leave anything behind, I just want to be here, have some fun, go away really.

''I don't want the kids to feel like they have anything to live up to or they would be compared in any way good or bad. ''That's the problem with legacies, it actually creates a wake of damage behind you and it's not always a good thing.

''You see it with racing drivers, you know, a racing driver, a son of a famous racing driver. You think would have a lot of opportunity because of that but it can actually work against you the comparisons and so on. And I think that would be quite difficult, I wouldn't want that but I don't know how you would stop it ''

The electronic music pioneer will embark upon a short run of UK dates next month before he hits the road in autumn for a major European tour that includes a London show at the O2 Academy Brixton.

'Savage' follows 2013's 'Splinter (Songs from a Broken Mind)'.

The track-listing for the standard CD edition of 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' is as follows:

1. 'Ghost Nation'

2. 'Bed Of Thorns'

3. 'My Name Is Ruin'

4. 'The End Of Things'

5. 'And It All Began With You'

6. 'When The World Comes Apart'

7. 'Mercy'

8. 'What God Intended'

9. 'Pray For The Pain You Serve'

10. 'Broken'