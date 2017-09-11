Gary Numan has released new song 'When The World Comes Apart' about the harsh realities of global warming.

The 59-year-old musician has also dropped an accompanying music video, which was filmed at his recent show in Liverpool.

Gary said of the track from his upcoming LP 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World': '''When The World Comes Apart' looks at life in a brutal future, in a world devastated by global warming.''

The 'Cars' singer has been working on a novel for some time, which has been the inspiration for a lot of the songs on his new record.

And he'll spend next year touring the album and hopefully getting his head around his ''futuristic'' tome, though he admits he's put himself under a lot of ''pressure'' now he's spoken about it.

He said previously: ''I've had my ups and downs but things are going well for me.

''I will be touring this album to the end of 2018 then that'd be a good time to start the next one. Then maybe I'll get this book finished.

''I need to finish it as it feels like a cop out that I've not been able to turn it into a cohesive story yet -- even though the album is really that.

''I talk about it so much that I have given myself so much pressure. I want it to be a broad epic.

''For now I will just concentrate on this album as I am proud of what I've achieved.''

A description of the narrative of the record reads: '''Savage: Songs From A Broken World' is an album with a narrative that's set in an apocalyptic, post-global warming Earth in the not-too-distant future.

''There is no technology left and most of the planet has turned to a desolate desert wasteland.

''Food is scarce, water even more so and human kindness and decency are just a dim and distant memory.

''Western and Eastern cultures have merged, more because of the need to simply survive than any feelings of greater tolerance or understanding.

''It's a harsh, savage environment, as are the survivors who still roam across it.''

'When The World Comes Apart' is available as instant grat to those who have pre-ordered 'Savage' - the follow-up to 2013's 'Splinter (Songs from a Broken Mind)' - which is released on September 15.