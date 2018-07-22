Gary Numan no longer listens to any music at home.

The 'Cars' hitmaker has admitted that whilst he used to run home from school just to listen to his favourite records, he ''can't remember'' the last time he put some music on whilst he was relaxing around the house.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I don't listen to music much funnily enough I just don't it's a bit embarrassing actually.

''Nah it's shocking really when I saw a kid it was all I did I came home from school listened to music I dreamed about being a pop star and that was my life went to see bands all the time all you do with your mates, your mates would come round you'd put a record on and you'd just listen to music and talk about pop stars and magazines and it was, that was my life as a kid and now I've been doing it for a living for my entire life I cannot remember the last time I sat down at home and just put some music on I cannot remember I think it's been years since I've done that.''

Despite not listening to music at home, the 60-year-old rocker - who released his 21st studio album 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' in September last year - does still try to head to concerts when he can.

He added: ''I do go to see bands fairly regularly so I get it that way, when I go to gigs, go to clubs but to actually sit down I don't have the radio on in the car ever I find it annoying I don't have a f***ing apple music account I just don't listen.

''I'm just not into it, in fact one of the things that I thing I need to do, I do need to listen more, I need to absorb more of music. I think I've cut myself off too much from it actually and I need to have more influences coming in you know, I don't need to rip people off but just to refresh myself on what is out there and what you can do musically you know.''

Numan will be returning to the UK for a series of special concerts this November, at which he will be accompanied by The Skaparis Orchestra.

The tour kicks off on November 12 at St David's Hall in Cardiff and after four more dates, including a concert at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on November 19, it concludes at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on November 20.