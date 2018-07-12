Gary Numan has branded US President Donald Trump a ''horrible and vindictive'' man and he is thrilled that protesters are going to fly a giant Trump balloon baby over London whilst he is visiting the UK capital.

The 'Cars' singer is not a fan of the American leader - the former host of the 'Apprentice' - or his divisive politics and he is very happy that The Stop Trump Coalition protest will take place in London on Friday (13.07.18) the day after Trump has arrived in Britain.

Los Angeles based Numan just wishes that he was in his hometown to see the controversial balloon flying high.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I wanna go down and take a photograph of the balloon ... They should have one over every f***ing city, a cry baby Trump balloon.''

Opening up on his disdain for the White House incumbent, he added: ''We've got a f***ing piece of s**t for a president; the most disgusting human being that's ever led the country, in my opinion. He's a horrible, horrible man, nothing but destructive, nothing but vindictive.

''I know there's big issues going on over there in the UK and it's not a great time, but Christ almighty over here (in the US)...''

Numan, 60, also took a swipe at Trump supporters Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan who have called for the balloon to be stopped from being allowed to be part of the protest, telling the prominent pair to ''go f**k'' themselves.

He fumed: ''F**k Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan! Go f**k yourself Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage f**king w***ers! They should be flying it 10,000 feet in the air and it should be 10 times the size!''

Numan will be returning to the UK for a series of special concerts this November at which he will be accompanied by The Skaparis Orchestra on tracks from his latest album 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' - on which some tracks are inspired by Trump's election win - and his acclaimed back catalogue.

The tour kicks off on November 12 at St David's Hall in Cardiff and after four more dates, including a concert at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on November 19, it concludes at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on November 20.