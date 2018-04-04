Gary Numan has announced a UK tour with the Skaparis Orchestra.

The 'Are 'Friends' Electric?' hitmaker has been on the road supporting his latest album 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' - which was released in September - and the upcoming shows are set to have a bit of a unique twist.

It has been confirmed that Numan and his live band will be joined on six UK dates by the Skaparis Orchestra, including a night at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

The tour kicks off on November 12 at St David's Hall in Cardiff, before moving onto dates in Birmingham, Newcastle, London and Glasgow.

Numan's concerts have become famous for his extravagant light shows, and this time round it has been designed with the addition of the orchestra in mind.

As well as hits from his 40-year career, the star is set to perform songs from 'Savage', which he was working on when Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States.

He said: ''The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment. It's about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they've done.

''That desire to be forgiven, along with some discovered remnants of an old religious book, ultimately encourages religion to resurface, and it really goes downhill from there.''

Gary Numan and the Skaparis Orchestra November 2018 tour dates:

MONDAY 12TH- CARDIFF, ST DAVID'S HALL

TUESDAY 13TH- BIRMINGHAM, SYMPHONY HALL

THURSDAY 15TH- NEWCASTLE, CITY HALL

SATURDAY 17TH- MANCHESTER, BRIDGEWATER HALL

MONDAY 19TH- LONDON, ROYAL ALBERT HALL

TUESDAY 20TH- GLASGOW, ROYAL CONCERT HAL