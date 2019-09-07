Gary Lineker says he is ''not massively into sex''.

The 58-year-old football pundit has been single since the breakdown of his marriage to Danielle Bux, 40, in 2016 and Gary admitted he does not have a very active sex life.

He told The Times Magazine: ''It's a stupid and horrible thing to say in a way, but I'm not massively into sex. I quite like flirting a little bit.

''Going on a date and then, yes, come on, let's do it. Do we really have to do all that? So I've hardly had any dates.

''I've had the odd one. But I'm straight right from the start. I say, 'I don't want a relationship; a nice dinner's fine'.''

Danielle welcomed daughter Romy with Nate Greenwald in 2017 and Gary said he would have had children with her but she didn't want to force him.

He explained: ''Obviously I would have done [had more children], but she said, 'It's not fair on you'. Then I said, 'Well, I'd feel terrible if I stop you doing it'.''

Gary has four sons, George, 27, Harry, 25, Tobias, 23 and Angus, 22, with his first wife Michelle Cockayne, while Danielle has teenage daughter Ella from a previous relationship.

Gary and Danielle announced their divorce after their Decree Nisi was granted by a judge. The former couple didn't use any solicitors and filed for divorce using a government website where they filled out the forms together. It cost about £400, rather tens of thousands in legal bills.

Meanwhile, former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary previously admitted he found it tough having to go through the break-up from Danielle in such a public way.

He said: ''Obviously when you know you are going through something personal that you know is going to be public, it makes it quite difficult, and it becomes a weight on your shoulders.''

However, they have remained close and he is said to get on well with Nate.

An insider explained: ''Gary couldn't be happier for her.

''He thinks Nate is a nice bloke and has been for dinner with them a few times. They all get on.''