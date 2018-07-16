Take That are going on tour next year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The 'Rule the World' hitmakers - comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - have announced plans to drop a new album comprised of all their greatest hits over the past three decades and hit the road with it in 2019 to mark the milestone.

Speaking to Sarah-Jane Crawford at the first ever Hits Radio Live at the Manchester Arena over the weekend, Gary said: ''We have a Greatest Hits coming out, we have a few new songs and next year we're doing a Greatest Hits tour.''

Mark added: ''It's thirty years this year! We're making a record, we're always celebrating, we've been celebrating for thirty years!''

And it looks like the trio could be planning more than just a tour and album as Robbie Williams - who left the band for a second time in 2014 in order to go solo - recently teased that he'd love to do a reunion to mark 30 years but he'd only be willing to do it if his former band mate Jason Orange - who left in the same year - agreed to return.

He said: ''I can genuinely say I don't know. I'm up for it. But I don't know what their calendar says, what my calendar says. I don't know what their manager says.

''We'd all love to do it. I'd love to get Jason back involved, realistically I don't think so.

''If we could get Jay back it would be perfect. But we shall see, watch this space.''

Meanwhile, Howard previously said he'd love to see them as a five-piece again.

He explained: ''A five-piece would be incredible. Whether that ever happens or not, that's a different story. My gut's telling me no. I'd love it to happen.

''That's the nice thing, that we can all hope it will happen but, you know, no pressure on anybody to do anything.''