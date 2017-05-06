Take That kicked off their 'Wonderland' tour in Birmingham on Friday (05.05.17).

The trio - comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - opened their latest tour at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, where Gary showed off his newly dyed blonde hair.

Speaking to The Sun about his drastic look, a throwback to when he sported blonde hair in 1992, he said: ''Vinyl's back and I thought, 'You know what? I'm taking it back to '92.' It was '92 since I was blond and I thought, 'It's Wonderland. I can't just walk on-stage with me old hairdo,' so I've gone blond for this tour.''

However, Gary's wife Dawn is not too impressed with his look and admitted she is worried he is having a midlife crisis.

Gary, 46, said: ''I did say to her, 'Do you really like my hair?' and she said, 'It's not the hair I've got the problem with, it's your mid-life crisis', and I was like, 'Thanks very much'.''

The group are renowned for their fantastic live shows, which in the past have included holograms, mechanical elephants, walls of water, circus performers and aerialists and a 70-foot man called Om who joined them on their 'The Progress Tour'.

And their 'Wonderland' tour did not disappoint, as they kicked off the first of 32 dates in the UK on Friday.

The new in-the-round stage and seating plan positions the group directly in the middle of their fans, who will be treated to acrobatics, stilt-walkers and a water show during 'The Flood'.

Meanwhile, fans who missed out a chance to see the 'Never Forget' live on their 'Wonderland' tour will now have a chance to experience the live concert from the best seat in the house as the band recently announced their show at London's iconic O2 Arena on June 9 will be streamed to nearly 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The trio said: ''We're really looking forward to returning to cinemas with the live broadcast of our Wonderland show at London's O2 in June. The last time we did this in 2015, the atmosphere was amazing. The chance to have so many extra people joining us from cinemas around the UK and in Europe for one night only will be really exciting.''