Gary Barlow is ready to ''slow down'' in his career for the sake of his wife's ambitions.

The Take That frontman - who has Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and 10-year-old Daisy with spouse Dawn - is grateful for the sacrifices the dancer made to raise their children while he was out at work and now he wants to give her the time and space to get outside of the family.

He said: ''We've had a really traditional marriage where Dawn has been the stay-at-home mum.

''I'd leave the house early in the morning to go to a really fun photoshoot, while she'd be there with Coco Pops all over the floor, picking up the pieces at home.

''The way she's taken on that role has been amazing, but she's also given up a lot and now that the kids are getting older, it's my time to slow down a bit and make room for her to be able to do more.''

The 'Patience' hitmaker admitted he is ''romantic'' and particularly enjoys giving his wife flowers.

He said: ''I'm the romantic leader in our house. I love buying Dawn flowers - they're great because you don't only get the romance of giving them and having a kiss but you also get to enjoy them for a week around the house.

''We also send each other lovely texts all day long - I love that.''

The 48-year-old star believes the key to his successful marriage is regular communication.

He told Red magazine: ''When you work, you design a life that keeps you apart.

''So if you don't share what you've been doing with the other person and they don't know what's gone on with you, you become detached, like two separate entities.

''Dawn and I go out to dinner religiously every week and use it specifically as a way to go, 'What's happening?' We call it downloading the week.''