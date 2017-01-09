The Take That star fell victim to the troll over the weekend (07-08Jan17) after debuting his hit new reality TV show Let It Shine in Britain.

The hacker posted a message to Gary's 4.3 million followers, which read: "Die Barlow you c**t. A slow and f**kin (sic) painful death."

The singer responded with good humour to the offensive message after removing the post, writing: "Drama over. Password changed. Let's face it, we've seen worse!"

Fans of the musician took to Twitter to offer their support using the hashtag #WeLoveYouGary after the drama.