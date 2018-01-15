Gary Barlow wants to up his intake of green vegetables and find time to meditate.

The Take That frontman already follows a strict diet and health regime, which allowed him to lose 70 pounds, but feels he needs to increase certain aspects of his lifestyle to improve his health.

Sharing his aims for the week ahead with his

followers, the 46-year-old singer - who has children Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and nine-year-old Daisy with wife Dawn - wrote: ''Goals for this week : really top up on the green veg, get more beans into my meals, consistently stretch twice a day, find time for meditation drink water amen (sic)''

The 'Never Forget' hitmaker previously admitted he's jealous of bandmate Howard Donald's ability to ''eat muck'' and still look good.

He admitted: ''I am strict but I have to be because I am so prone to weight. And Howard, I've never seen anyone eat muck like he eats and he still looks like a bloody Greek god. It's ridiculous.''

The 'Giants' singer - who is also joined in Take That by Mark Owen - admitted in 2013 that he was an impressive 70 pounds lighter than in 1999 after making ''big changes'' to his diet.

He said at the time: ''I've made big changes. I take exercise more seriously now and I'm big on well-being. I eat well, do an acupuncture session a week and I try to sleep well and do things to aid good sleep.

''I don't eat sugar, I don't eat fried foods and I stay away from McDonald's and chips, and things like that.

''For years I did every diet going - Atkins, the works - and I couldn't work out why I couldn't sustain the weight loss.

''I've just not got the sort of body where I can pick and choose what I eat. I've got to go for one thing and stick by it. So I've tried not to have sugar and caffeine and stuff and it's boring, it's really boring. But it works for me. The result is that I feel good.''