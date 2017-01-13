On Wednesday (11Jan17) the Take That frontman told his Twitter followers he was going into hospital the following day for a “little op”, promising it was nothing serious and that he was looking forward to a sleepy afternoon.

Since then his loyal devotees have been checking in on his health, and although 45-year-old Gary hasn’t revealed what he went in for, he has confirmed things are fine by posting funny responses to fans’ questions.

One user asked how the procedure went, to which the singer replied: “Face lift complete x”

Another asked if he had recovered yet, with Gary joking: “Breast implants successful x”

Continuing his funny streak, he even claimed he was a “woman now” when a fan asked him: “What have you done my man?”

As well his hospital visit, Gay was also celebrating his wedding anniversary to wife Dawn Andrews on Thursday. The romantic star marked the special occasion on social media by posting a snap of him and his spouse looking out onto open water, captioned with multiple love hearts.

He also wrote: “17 years ago today we tied the knot ! Happy anniversary Mrs.B xxxx.”